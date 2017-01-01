KAPARO’s NCIC is favouring Jubilee hate mongers like DUALE! Senator MUTHAMA says

Sunday January 8, 2016 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has claimed that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman, Francis Ole Kaparo, is favouring Jubilee coalition hate mongers like Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale.





Duale, who is also the leader of Majority in Parliament, was caught in an audio clip inciting Somali youths against members of the Kamba community.





He was heard telling the Somalis to evict Kambas from...



