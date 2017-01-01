KANYARI KANDO! What this crazy pastor did in his church will crack you (Watch VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - If you need a good laugh, then this hilarious pastor will leave you in stitches with his crazy antics in church.

From the footage, this ‘man of God’ doesn’t only cast out demons but also kicks them out literally you would think it’s a game of Mortal Kombat.


If you thought you have seen enough from these fake pastors doing crazy stuff as their gullible followers cheer them on, then you need to think again.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

