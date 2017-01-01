KANU wants SALAT expelled from KANU for attending RAILA’s event! He is a traitor.

Friday January 13, 2017 - A section of KANU members from Nakuru County now want the party's Secretary General, Nick Salat to be kicked from the independence party because he betrayed the party on Wednesday by attending CORD/ NASA rally at the Bomas of Kenya.





Speaking on Thursday , the members said Salat should desist from speaking on behalf of the party noting that the party's direction can only be dictated by the party leader, Gideon Moi.





"Salat's decision to the join the NASA team was personal. Kanu delegates did not attend the meeting and the National Delegates Congress was not consulted," said Nakuru County KANU Chairman, Gideon Muthee.





On Wednesday , Nick Salat attended the Opposition's meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, where he declared that KANU had joined the alliance.





But the members said KANU is still in Jubilee and warned those associating the party with the opposition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST