Kameme FM presenter sends gang to attack a woman and uses UHURU’s name to silence police.

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Popular Kameme FM presenter, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, who has a fanatical following among Kikuyu listeners, has been accused of sending a gang to attack a woman at Membley Estate.





The gang beat the woman and destroyed her car, leaving her with serious injuries.





She reported the matter at Ruiru Police Station after cops at Membley Police Post refused to help citing orders from above.





The popular radio presenter uses Uhuru’s name to molest her neighbours at Membley estate.





She was recently bestowed with a presidential medal by Uhuru Kenyatta thanks to her fanatical following among Kikuyu listeners.





She claims to be...



