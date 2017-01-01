KALONZO to milk sh34 billion from UHURU/ RUTO as he meets KIPSIGIs elders over this

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has offered to represent the Kipsigis against the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, over the sh 34 billion Itare Dam.





Speaking after meeting the elders yesterday, Kalonzo said his law firm, Musyoka, Wambua and Katiku Advocates, will offer legal services to the Kipsigis Council of Elders against the Jubilee Government over Itare Dam.





The Kipsigis elders have..



