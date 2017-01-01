KALONZO tells RAILA and WETANGULA to sacrifice their bids and support him! Not again

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has told CORD principals, Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula, to drop their presidential bids and support him as the opposition’s presidential flag-bearer.





Speaking in Machakos when he went there to mobilize his supporters to register as voters on Monday , Kalonzo said Raila and Wetangula must sacrifice for him as he has sacrificed in the past.





“For Trump to win in America, he did not play politics of diplomacy,” Kalonzo said signalling that he..



