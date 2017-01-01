KALONZO says he will tell BENSOUDA to investigate DUALE over hate against the KAMBA.

Monday January 9, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has threatened to write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ask them to investigate Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, over hate crimes.





Duale was caught in an audio clip last week telling the Somalis to evict members of the Kamba community from Garissa.





Speaking on Sunday , Kalonzo said if the....



