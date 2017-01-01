KALONZO says he will tell BENSOUDA to investigate DUALE over hate against the KAMBA.

...police do not take action against Duale, CORD will notify ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to start investigating Duale.





Kalonzo said Duale’s sentiments may lead to genocide in 2017 and that is the reason why CORD is planning to write to the ICC.





“We will be writing to the ICC over Duale’s remarks to notify the Prosecutor that if atrocities occur in Garissa, he will have committed an offence under international law,” Kalonzo said.





The Wiper boss said the path Duale has taken can lead to anarchy adding that Kenyans have a right to live and work anywhere in the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



