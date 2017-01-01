KALONZO is a dictator! See what Senator MUSILA is being forced to do for KALONZO

...Musila apologizes to Kalonzo for speaking ill of him.





Malombe warned Musila that he will seek to have him removed as the Wiper Party chairman if he fails to apologize to Kalonzo.





“It is unfortunate that the Senator has decided to drag Kalonzo’s name into my competition with him for the Governor’s seat,” Malombe said.





“Musila has committed a taboo by castigating his party boss.”





“Kalonzo never said he supports me.”





“He only expressed his desire that each one of us should stick to their line as Governor and Senator.”





“Musila has simply sensed defeat and is now panicking,” he added.





