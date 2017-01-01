KALONZO insults MUTHAMA for the second time - Don’t behave like a retarded fool!

Friday January 13, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has once again differed with Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, over party rules and regulations.





Addressing mourners on Thursday during the burial of former paramount chief, Savano Maveke, in Matungulu constituency, Kalonzo told off Muthama for demanding smaller parties in Ukambani to fold up and join Wiper.





“I want to correct Senator Muthama here on the issue of those other parties…. We all belong to the same family as they also have the right to exist,” said Kalonzo.





Muthama had earlier urged the Ukambani electorate to reject leaders running for election on other parties and only vote for Wiper candidates.





This is not the first time Kalonzo and Muthama have clashed. Last year during a wiper caravan on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, Kalonzo told off Muthama after he made similar calls.





Muthama left the caravan and returned to Nairobi after the humiliating dress down.



