KALEKYE MUMO parades her thick curves in a swim-suit and men are going mad (PHOTO).

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 – Some time back, former radio queen, Kalekye Mumo, was trolled badly because of gaining too much weight.





Ruthless Kenyans on social media with no chills called her a lazy pig before urging her to enrol for a gym.





The former Kiss 100 radio presenter is having the last laugh after losing a lot of weight through training and proper dieting.





Men who insulted her are busy going through her social media pages and salivating on her smashing hot figure.





Kalekye disturbed men’s whoppers after she shared a photo flaunting her thick curves.





Look at what she hides in her clothes in the next page



