KABOGO says he will use his billions to ensure RUTO is elected as the fifth President of Kenya.

Tuesday January 3, 2016 - Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, led top Central Kenya leaders on Saturday to Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Sugoi, Eldoret, where he pledged to support his Presidential bid in 2022.





Kabogo, who was accompanied by over 40 MPs, MCAs and other leaders assured Ruto of the Kikuyu community’s support in his presidential bid.





“2022 election will be a walkover.”





“It’s clear in our minds we’ll vote for..



