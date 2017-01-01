Justice ROSELYNE ABURILI caught demanding a Sh 2 million bribe - MARAGA please.

Monday January 9, 2016 - High Court Judge, Roselyne Aburili, has been accused of demanding a Sh 2 million bribe to influence the outcome of a case.

On Friday, Aburiri’s clerk and her secretary were arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) for receiving part of a Sh2 million bribe at the Milimani Law Courts.

The two are alleged to have collected the cash from a member of the public who wanted to influence the outcome of a case.

Justice Aburili is..

