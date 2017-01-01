Just for laughs! Here are the things you discover in “Njaanuary”, Eh! Eh!

Things you discover In Januařy





1. Kumbe Broadways bread costs 41 bob



2. Pascha milk costs 46 bob



3. You can actually carry lunch to work!



4. You can carry bread to work too, so you only buy tea



5. Mathree fare is half price before 6



6. Meat is very unhealthy.



7. 5 eggs cost 55 bob and are better proteins than meat, more so they're young chickens!



8. Yoù can really pay school fees in instalments



9. Ukioga na sabuni ya kipande bado utakuwa msafi



10. Arimis ni mãfuta mzüri sana!



11. kumbe unaeza toanisha teabag ikapika vikombe nne za chai badala ya moja tu.



13. Kuenda job by foot is a healthy exercise.