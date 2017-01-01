Just for laughs! Have you read these books? This will make your day.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 05:15
1.The Secret of a Successful Marriage by Maina Kageni.
2.The Pains of Poverty by Uhuru Kenyatta.
3.Tips on how to get married by Caroline Mutoko.
4.English Language Mastery Tips by Kambi Kazungu.
5.Campus Life by Daniel Moi.
6.Retaining Natural Beauty by Vera Sidika.
7.The Joy of Winning Elections by Raila Odinga.
8.The Strategies for Chastity by Martha Karua.
9.Scaling the Heights of Education by Mulu Mutisya
10.Kiswahili mufti by mwai kibaki
11.how to handle patients with care by Dr.Mugo
12.my life in state house by Ida Odinga
13.how to protect public land by william Ruto
14.how to stick to one election area by ferdinad waititu
15.how to keep your mouth shut by millie Odhiambo
16.tips on how to maintain street hawkers by Evans kidero
17.Importance of not having many names by Ferdinad clifford cliff ndungu wainaina waititu.