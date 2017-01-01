Just for laughs! Have you read these books? This will make your day.

1.The Secret of a Successful Marriage by Maina Kageni.

2.The Pains of Poverty by Uhuru Kenyatta.

3.Tips on how to get married by Caroline Mutoko.

4.English Language Mastery Tips by Kambi Kazungu.

5.Campus Life by Daniel Moi.

6.Retaining Natural Beauty by Vera Sidika.

7.The Joy of Winning Elections by Raila Odinga.

8.The Strategies for Chastity by Martha Karua.

9.Scaling the Heights of Education by Mulu Mutisya

10.Kiswahili mufti by mwai kibaki

11.how to handle patients with care by Dr.Mugo

12.my life in state house by Ida Odinga

13.how to protect public land by william Ruto

14.how to stick to one election area by ferdinad waititu

15.how to keep your mouth shut by millie Odhiambo

16.tips on how to maintain street hawkers by Evans kidero

17.Importance of not having many names by Ferdinad clifford cliff ndungu wainaina waititu.

   

