Just CRAZY! This is how Nairobi thieves snatch phones during traffic (VIDEO)

Friday, January 20, 2017 - This video shows a gang of street boys that have perfected the art of snatching phones and ladies’ handbags from unsuspecting motorists and passengers in Nairobi roads.





These miscreants usually lurk around roundabouts and operate during peak hours where there is heavy traffic.





Once he spots a potential victim, he walks casually towards the car and in a fraction of a second, snatches the phone and disappears into the traffic.





These guys are so daring that not even the presences of traffic police who are just a few meters away scares them.





Watch the shocking video below.



