Junior Receptionist Job in Nairobi

Position: Junior Receptionist

Location: Nairobi / Westlands

Reference No. JR/ RHL/2017

Our client, a newly founded advertising company is seeking a Junior Receptionist to join their exciting agency as soon as possible!

You will need to be a self-motivated, well organized individual who is willing to function in this capacity while interfacing regularly with employees, clients and candidates.

As the receptionist, you will perform administrative tasks, including greeting visitors, answering and routing telephone calls and performing various duties to ensure an efficiently run reception area!

Requirements

Education

At least a certificate in business administration or front office management

Work Experience

Should have at least 6 months experience as a receptionist in a busy work environment

If you are interested in the above job kindly send your CV to