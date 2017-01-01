Junior Receptionist Job in Nairobi

Position: Junior Receptionist
Location: Nairobi / Westlands
Reference No. JR/ RHL/2017
Our client, a newly founded advertising company is seeking a Junior Receptionist to join their exciting agency as soon as possible!
You will need to be a self-motivated, well organized individual who is willing to function in this capacity while interfacing regularly with employees, clients and candidates.
As the receptionist, you will perform administrative tasks, including greeting visitors, answering and routing telephone calls and performing various duties to ensure an efficiently run reception area!
Requirements
Education
At least a certificate in business administration or front office management
Work Experience
Should have at least 6 months experience as a receptionist in a busy work environment
If you are interested in the above job kindly send your CV to
jobs.recruitmenthub@gmail.com quoting the above reference number.

   

