Jubilee taking over Western even as MIDAVADI and WETANGULA unite under RAILA

..work closely with branch chairman, John Waluke, who is also the MP for Sirisia and former ODM legislator, to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta gets re-elected in the August 8th General Election.





And even with the appointment of Chongwony as Jubilee Secretary General, reliable sources have intimated that Bungoma Governor, who is the current Western region point man for Jubilee, is being touted to be the Jubilee Party national chairman.





The new development comes even as Western Kenya political heavyweights, among them Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, seem to have united under NASA to defeat Jubilee in the coming polls.





