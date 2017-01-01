Jubilee Senator MUTAHI KAGWE busted by his wife having S£X with a clande in their bed.

Thursday, 12 January 2017 - Nyeri Senator, Mutahi Kagwe, nearly broke his marriage with his aging wife after she caught him b@ng!ng a clande.





Mutahi Kagwe, who is married to the daughter of late Cabinet Minister, John Michuki, was drilling his “gachungwa” in their matrimonial bed.





According to snoops, Mutahi Kagwe’s wife was to fly out of the Country for a business trip but she missed the flight.





When she came back unexpectedly, she found the...



