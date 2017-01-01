Jubilee is now an empty shell! See how many leaders ONYANGO OLOO defected with to ODM

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, officially defected from Jubilee to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.





Addressing the press in Kisumu, Oloo, who was among the top brains that propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta to power during the 2013 General Elections, cited frustration and lack of nationhood as the reasons he ditched the ruling party.





However, Oloo did not defect alone and he moved out of Uhuru/ Ruto’s party with..



