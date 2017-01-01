Jubilee is a billionaires’ club! RAILA reveals how UHURU created billionaires to help him rig

...Eurobond, NYS, Afya House theft as among the scandals engineered by Uhuru/ Ruto to enrich a few individuals to help them retain power.





He urged Kenyans to vote out Jubilee in the coming election to give room for a clean, competent, caring, accountable, inclusive and honest Government.





“We must stand up against the billionaires’ club.”





“The conspiracy has produced a tiny billionaires’ class in just four years whose members contribute millions at weekly harambees while the rest of the population struggles to get basic resources,” Raila said.





