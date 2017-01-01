Journey to remove UHURU from State House is unstoppable! See what MUDAVADI has dropped

Monday, January 30, 2017- Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has confirmed that the formation National Super Alliance (NASA) was on course.





Speaking on Thursday, Mudavadi said talks are on course for a broad based Opposition alliance to field a joint Presidential candidate who will topple President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.





He said NASA was crafting a winning formula that would dislodge Jubilee from power.





He also dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s assertions that they were only interested in sharing power.





“We are working on a winning formula and will identify the Presidential candidate to send Uhuru Kenyatta home.”





“Our aim is to get Kenyans out of the misrule of the current regime.”





“Jubilee has lost direction and is only interested in wealth acquisition through corruption,” said Mudavadi.





“Our journey to remove Jubilee from power is unstoppable.”





“We will settle on one Presidential candidate; I am sure we are going to agree on our flag-bearer,” he added.



