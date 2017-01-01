JOHO you are a dog and we must kill you - Lethal cop warns him

The Kenyan DAILY POST, 18:03

Friday, 20 January 2017 - A cop who claims to be part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security team has continued issuing threats to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Kipchirchir Alfie, has been threatening opposition leaders who are against Uhuru’s Government and telling them that their days are numbered.

He called Joho a drug baron and told him that this time round, it’s fire for fire.

Look at these posts on social media in the next page and see how this cop  has been threatening Joho.

He seems untouchable.

