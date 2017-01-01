JOHO will regret abusing UHURU! See what UHURU is planning at the Coast next week.

Thursday January 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta will start his 3 day visit to the coastal region next week where he will mobilize his supporters to register as voters.





Uhuru spent the last week of the last year and the first week of this year at the Coast launching projects, despite criticism from some opposition leaders like Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





The father of the nation will also drum up support for his Jubilee Party, which on Friday launched a member smart card.





The President will also inspect the.....



