JOHO was not arrested - He stormed a police station to free a drug lord who is his friend.Politics 15:53
Saturday January 14, 2017 - Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has refuted media claims that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was arrested on Friday and detained at Urban Police Station in Mombasa.
On Friday, Joho and 10 other MCAs were detained after they tried to storm a police to secure the release of a drug baron who was arrested on Friday morning.
According to Joho’s lawyer, Mohammed Balala, the Governor, together with ten MCAs from Lamu and Mombasa Counties, arrived at...
Page 1 2