JOHO was not arrested - He stormed a police station to free a drug lord who is his friend.

Saturday January 14, 2017 - Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has refuted media claims that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was arrested on Friday and detained at Urban Police Station in Mombasa.





On Friday , Joho and 10 other MCAs were detained after they tried to storm a police to secure the release of a drug baron who was arrested on Friday morning.





According to Joho’s lawyer, Mohammed Balala, the Governor, together with ten MCAs from Lamu and Mombasa Counties, arrived at...



