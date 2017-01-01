JOHO uses heavy security because he is a criminal and drug dealer - MARWA says (Audio)

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Coast Region Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has revealed why Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is protected by over 35 bodyguards who are armed with sophisticated guns and pistols.





In a leaked audio clip, Marwa, who was speaking in a security meeting, said Joho is protected because he is a criminal and a drug lord who deals with Cocaine and Heroin.





Marwa also told his security officers to act tough on Joho and his friends who are destroying the youths by selling narcotics.





He also said he will not allow Joho and his men to...



