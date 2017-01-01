JOHO is unstoppable! See what he did from JKIA to Bomas and back that shocked UHURU

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Defiant Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has rejected his normal security detail from the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





This follows the withdrawal of his security by the Jubilee Government after his public spat with President Uhuru in Mombasa before it was reinstated.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya during the Opposition’s unity meeting, Joho told Jubilee administration he is...



