JOHO is sideling LUOs in Mombasa and they are the second largest group there – RAILA told

Thursday January 26, 2017 - The Luo community in Mombasa has accused area Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, of sidelining them.





Speaking while meeting CORD leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday evening, the community expressed frustration over what they called mistreatment, exclusion and sidelining by Joho.





The LUOs said they deserve a bigger stake in the County Government because they overwhelmingly voted for Joho in 2013.





“We had an agreement that we would have a big stake in the Government because of our vote strengthen,” Mikindani MCA, Duncan Onyango, said.





In 2013, the Luo community in Mombasa commanded 59,018 votes second only to the Mijikenda community, which had 130, 484 votes.





The majority of these people live in Likoni, Nyali and Jomvu Constituencies where their bloc virtually guarantees their candidate will win.





But those still supporting Joho dismissed this saying the Governor has been loyal to Luos. They told Raila that those complaining are interested in personal gain, not the community’s best interests.





“Joho has stood by us through thick and thin,” said a supporter identified as Rambo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST