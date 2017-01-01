JOHO is just taking us for fools! See what he does with UHURU’s son, JOMO.

Saturday, 14 January 2017 - According to Alai, Joho is a dishonest politician who is taking Kenyans for fools.





He pretends to hate Uhuru with a passion but he hangs out with his son smoking shisha in Mombasa clubs.





Even Joho’s brother, Abu, is not happy with his theatrics.





Joho is just looking for sympathy votes after failing his people for 5 years.





Here’s a post by Alai dressing down Joho.