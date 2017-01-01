JOHO is already a dead man walking and we cannot assassinate him - UHURU’s men say

JOHO is already a dead man walking and we cannot assassinate him - UHURU’s men sayPolitics 04:58
Thursday January 19, 2017 - The Jubilee Government has dismissed claims that there is a plot to assassinate Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.
Early this week, the Governor and his imprudent supporters accused the State of planning to assassinate him, together with some of his supporters and opposition leaders.
But County Commissioner Evans Achoki said the Government has no plans to silence Jubilee critics saying they..
