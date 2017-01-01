JOHO in more trouble! Apart from selling drugs, he steals cars from UK - UHURU’s Govt reveals

Monday January 16, 2017 - Embattled Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho could be a member of a cartel that is stealing cars from the UK and selling them at the Coast.





This was revealed by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, which stated that apart from drugs, he is involved in a car theft syndicate.





This comes following the arrest of Joho’s friend, Aharub Khatir, who the Government believes is linked to the motor vehicle syndicate in the Coastal city and London.





Khatir was..



