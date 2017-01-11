JOHO has nothing between his ears - See how he performed in KCSE in 1993 (EVIDENCE).Politics 06:05
Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Last week, Mombasa Governor, Ali Hasan Joho, clashed with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the opening of Buxton footbridge in Mombasa.
For those who passed Mathematics, Buxton footbridge was constructed by the Government with the assistance of the World Bank at a cost of Sh 600 million.
But since, Joho has nothing in his head, he said the project was fully funded by the World Bank without knowing that the Government funded 50 percent of the total cost and World bank 50 percent.
A look at how Joho performed in school clearly indicates that he is a person who speaks without thinking anything.
See his KCSE result in 1993 when he was a student Serani Secondary School in the next page.
Pse tell us what Uhuru scored in o levels
Haaa, Joho now and earlier it was Boniface Mwangi. No wonder they behave so recklessly in matters to do with the welfare of this Nation . Also under a leader who is a mechanic or a tractor driver.
It has dawned on me that people who are too radicle in this nation(without limits) are those who are dunderheads or intellectuals on drugs of abuse. No wonder we can never resolve matters till we stop trusting anyone who goes insane and starts getting hallucinations of being a liberator of the common man eti.Little education or education tampered with by opium and selfishness is very dangerous in a country's leadership.