JOHO has balls! He made UHURU sweat profusely in public - He almost grabbed the mic (VIDEO)

Thursday January 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta found himself in unfamiliar territory after he went to launch a project in Mombasa which was started by former President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the Grand Coalition Government and branded it a Jubilee project.





This is after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho embarrassingly dressed him down in front of people telling him to stop riding on Raila Odinga’s projects.





Joho debunked and exposed Uhuru’s lies noting that the Kenya Municipal Programme among other projects, which the President purportedly went to launch in Mombasa, were started by the Grand Coalition Government in the year 2010 and was funded by the World Bank way before he and Deputy President William Ruto came to power and cannot therefore be..



