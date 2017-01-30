JOHO gives UHURU another hard tackle and says he is ready to die for RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to assassinate him if he pleases but will not be cowed or intimidated by the Jubilee Government, which has already withdrawn his security detail alongside that of his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya during the Opposition summit, Joho vowed never to apologize for dressing down President Kenyatta in Mombasa last week for claiming credit for a project started by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and...



