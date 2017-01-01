JOHO exposed by contractors, this man abuses UHURU but is stinking with corruption (LOOK).

Hi Robert Alai





Please we who are in construction industry in Mombasa county (contractors, architects, QS, engineers,developers etc) we are facing corruption to the highest order in Mombasa county.



Drawing approvals are not done in BIMA Tower unless you bribe 100 of thousands or even millions depending with the size of the project in the name of kitu kidogo for Joho.





Developers who are doing big high rise apartments must give Joho some units for your project to be approved.





This has been happening for the last 4 plus years, ask anyone you know in Mombasa who is in construction industry will tell you that things are very bad and even now developers are moving to kilifi county.





We in Mombasa we have no jobs because of Joho's greed.





Please help us if possible. Don't expose my identity.



