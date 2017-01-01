JOHO and KINGI says they will not allow UHURU/ RUTO rig RAILA’s win! See their strategy

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, have said they will not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to steal votes in Coast region.





Speaking in Kilifi on Wednesday, the two Governors said they will implement the ‘adopt-a-polling-station’ strategy as suggested by CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





The strategy will see the deployment of support to guard votes at the country's 44,000 polling stations.





The former Premier said it was used in Ghana’s General Election in December.





“Each polling station should have at least 58 people to guard our votes. We will employ the adopt-a-polling-station strategy to ensure our votes are protected,” said Rail when he mentioned the idea.





Joho said Uhuru and Ruto should start packing because Kenyans are tired of their corrupt and dictatorial administration.





