Jobs and Vacancies in an Upmarket Beauty Spa

We are hiring
An upmarket Beauty Spa in Naivasha is seeking to recruit for the following positions:
Massage Therapists
To perform therapeutic massages of muscles and soft tissues of the body to relieve stress, tension and pain
Required skills: Deep Tissue Massage, Hot Stone Massage, Indian Head Massage
Beauty Therapists
·         Able to do manicures, pedicures, nail art, gel & acrylic nails
·         Knowledgeable in facial treatments
·         Knowledgeable in wax treatments
·         Knowledgeable in makeup, eyebrow shaping, eye lash extensions and eyebrow tinting is preferred
Hairstylists
·         Able to work with ladies caucasian hair, permed hair and natural hair
·         Ability to provide various hair treatments including relaxing, hair colouring, weaving, braiding, Ghanain lines
Key skills, attributes and abilities
·         In touch with current beauty/hair trends
·         Ability to attend to clients professionally
·         Ability to meet clients beauty needs
·         Able to advise clients on best beauty/hair products
·         Well skilled in using a wide range of beauty/hair equipment and products
·         Possession of professional certificates
·         At least 1 year work experience in a busy high-end salon
Start date: March 2017
Salary: Negotiable based on skills and experience
Kindly email your CV to Olive.placed@gmail.com by 8th February 2017.

Indicate the position you are interested in on the subject of the email.

   

