Jobs and Vacancies in an Upmarket Beauty Spa

We are hiring

An upmarket Beauty Spa in Naivasha is seeking to recruit for the following positions:

Massage Therapists

To perform therapeutic massages of muscles and soft tissues of the body to relieve stress, tension and pain

Required skills: Deep Tissue Massage, Hot Stone Massage, Indian Head Massage

Beauty Therapists

· Able to do manicures, pedicures, nail art, gel & acrylic nails

· Knowledgeable in facial treatments

· Knowledgeable in wax treatments

· Knowledgeable in makeup, eyebrow shaping, eye lash extensions and eyebrow tinting is preferred

Hairstylists

· Able to work with ladies caucasian hair, permed hair and natural hair

· Ability to provide various hair treatments including relaxing, hair colouring, weaving, braiding, Ghanain lines

Key skills, attributes and abilities

· In touch with current beauty/hair trends

· Ability to attend to clients professionally

· Ability to meet clients beauty needs

· Able to advise clients on best beauty/hair products

· Well skilled in using a wide range of beauty/hair equipment and products

· Possession of professional certificates

· At least 1 year work experience in a busy high-end salon

Start date: March 2017

Salary: Negotiable based on skills and experience

by 8th February 2017. Kindly email your CV to Olive.placed@gmail.com by 8th February 2017.