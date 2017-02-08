Jobs and Vacancies in an Upmarket Beauty Spa

Jobs and Vacancies in an Upmarket Beauty SpaJobs and Careers 15:41
An upmarket Beauty Spa in Naivasha is seeking to recruit for the following positions:
Massage Therapists
To perform therapeutic massages of muscles and soft tissues of the body to relieve stress, tension and pain
Required skills: Deep Tissue Massage, Hot Stone Massage, Indian Head Massage
Beauty Therapists
· Able to do manicures, pedicures, nail art, gel & acrylic nails
· Knowledgeable in facial treatments
· Knowledgeable in wax treatments
· Knowledgeable in makeup, eyebrow shaping, eye lash extensions and eyebrow tinting is preferred
Hairstylists
· Able to work with ladies caucasian hair, permed hair and natural hair
· Ability to provide various hair treatments including relaxing, hair colouring, weaving, braiding, Ghanain lines
Key skills, attributes and abilities
· In touch with current beauty/hair trends
· Ability to attend to clients professionally
· Ability to meet clients beauty needs
· Able to advise clients on best beauty/hair products
· Well skilled in using a wide range of beauty/hair equipment and products
· Possession of professional certificates
· At least 1 year work experience in a busy high-end salon
Start date: March 2017
Salary: Negotiable based on skills and experience
Kindly email your CV to Olive.placed@gmail.com by 8th February 2017.
Indicate the position you are interested in on the subject of the email.