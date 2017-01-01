Jobs and Vacancies in a Pharm Firm, Nairobi

Jobs and Vacancies in a Pharm Firm, NairobiJobs and Careers 13:31
A newly established small / medium sized chemist is urgently looking for a Pharm Tech and Pharmacy Assistants to build on retail / wholesale sales and develop business through effective handling of customers and enquiries.
Location: Nairobi
Size: Small / Medium Size Retail Chemist
Start Date: Immediately
Expected Salary: Negotiable
Specific requirements
Pharm Tech
· Diploma / Certificate in pharmacy
· Licensed by PPB
· 1-2 years experience in retail/wholesale pharmaceuticals distribution
· Methodical with good mathematical skills
· Able to work independently and a team player
· Good computer skills
Pharmacy Assistants
· Must have completed O’level education
· Certification in medical related course added advantage
· Previous experience working in a pharmacy/chemist a MUST
· Trustworthy and honest with good reference
· Computer literate
Interested candidates should apply by email attaching an updated CV, certificates, testimonials current (and/or last) and expected salary to: dawamaxchemist@gmail.com