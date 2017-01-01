Jobs and Vacancies in Orange Kenya

He/she will be responsible for ensuring that the Enterprise Strategic Partners & Channel strategy and initiatives are executed with measurable results as defined, oversee the conceptualisation, planning, development and implementation of strategic partnerships & Channels in a bid to offer and increase value added solution to TKL existing commercial offers.

Strategic Partners & Channels Head

Duties for the Strategic Partners & Channels Head Job

· He/she will head implementation of various initiatives cross-functionally and identify roadblocks and provide strategic recommendation for partners and channels

· Manage TKL strategic partners and maintain relationships at the executive levels and across the organization while developing a strategic partnership plan with an eye toward identifying creative initiatives

· Create a joint business plan for the Partner that defines each go-to-market initiative with key sponsors from the Partner and relevant individuals from TKL.

· Quarterly review of the plan with milestone metrics and progress tracking mechanism while overseeing effective quarterly closing cycles with partners

· Deliver effective governance to management at Partner and TKL on major deals, develop and own relationships with senior Partner sponsors, drive alignment with TKL

Strategic Partners & Channels Head Job Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business

· Master’s Degree will be an added advantage

· Minimum of 5 -8 years’ experience in project management environment with a track record in delivering large cross-functional projects within schedule, budget and quality.

· In-depth industrial knowledge in IT / Data / Voice / video applications, Convergence, IP technologies and security strategies

Key Competencies

· Ability to Lead complex initiatives with a strong commercial acumen

· Excellent stakeholder management skills

· Excellent proposal writing and implementation skills

· Excellent analytical skills

· High level of entrepreneurial & strategic thinking

· Professional Maturity

· Integrity and Conflict of Interest Management





Projects Manager

Duties for the Projects Manager Job

· He/she will manage all special corporate projects within Enterprise Division and transversal, with special follow up and weekly updates to the MD Enterprise Division and the PMO.

· Specifically responsible for carrying out project planning for assigned special projects with a clearly documented plan involving all relevant stakeholders.

· Ensure efficient allocation of resources and skills within the special projects portfolio and carrying out E2E project management for assigned projects as per project plan.

· He/she will manage the relationships with all stakeholders during the implementations phase, until project closure while ensuring high standards in the quality of project management for special projects and continuous improvement on project processes.

· Manage the special project budget, monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realized milestones as the project progresses.

Projects Manager Job Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business, or Computer Science/Engineering/Telecommunications

· PMP/Prince 2 Certification in project management is a requirement

· Minimum of 5 -8 years’ experience in project management environment with a track record in delivering large cross-functional projects within schedule, budget and quality.

· Knowledge of the Telco Industry & good understanding of enterprise services and solutions

Key Competencies

· Displays a bias for decisiveness by meeting the most aggressive timelines for delivering high quality proposals

· Showing concerns for all aspects of the job, no matter how small. Checking processes and tasks accurately.

· Be able to own the whole project management process and be comfortable holding people to account.

· Be a natural communicator with excellent written and oral presentation skills.

· Makes active attempts to influence events to achieve goals: self-starting rather than acting passively.

· Able to coordinate a team with different backgrounds and to define common priorities and objectives

· Positive attitude, be committed, resilience, and be achievement oriented

How to Apply

This position is opened to Kenyan citizens only. If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Application should be sent by latest 30th January 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. Apply through recruitment@telkomkenya.co.ke