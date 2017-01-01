Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Waldorf School, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Waldorf School, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:29
Reporting to: Faculty Chair, Nairobi Waldorf Schools
Deadline for application: Open Until Filled
Background: The Nairobi Waldorf School was founded in 1992. What our school has to offer through Waldorf education is as relevant as ever, with the increasing demand of modern life and its related social, political and economic issues, all of which require creative solutions.
Our school has established a nurturing and growing community, which shares the simple vision of raising our children holistically in true consciousness and love, with the goal of enabling them to contribute towards establishing a more peaceful and sustainable Kenya and Global community.
Responsibilities
1. Meeting the Needs of the Children
The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for developing and presenting curriculum in accordance with the principles and methods of Waldorf education, specifically:
- preparing a
school-year calendar
- preparing and
presenting daily lesson plans for children ages 4 to 6, including the use
of story time with puppetry, a short circle including finger-play…and a
healthy snack
- guiding student
activities and providing on-going support
- assessing and
responding to the evolving needs of the children in the class
- preparing,
completing and compiling children’s progress report in a well structure
and timely manner for the Administrative Assistant to file them
- providing and
maintaining a healthy, home-like environment both inside and in the school
garden
- when on duty, ensure
that students who are not picked up in a timely manner are well cared for,
for their duration on the school grounds; while making sure that
repetitive cases are handled so that children staying on school grounds
after pickup time remains exceptional
The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for forming and maintaining a healthy social life in the class, specifically:
- introducing students
and their families to Waldorf education
- interviewing
prospective students and their families to assess the appropriateness of
Waldorf education for the student and to convey an understanding of the
principles and methods of Waldorf education to parents
2. Meeting the Needs of the Families
The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for incorporating the students’ families into the school life, specifically:
- educating parents
about early childhood development
- Gathering and
distributing to parents pertinent articles that support and elaborate
Waldorf early childhood development and philosophy
- addressing parent
questions and concerns regarding parenting and child development
- planning and
conducting at least 3 parent meetings during the school year, to include
craft or artistic activities and study of a book, article, or relevant
topics
- Helping parents form
and conduct groups to study the principles of Waldorf education and the
needs of children
- facilitating the
support of Waldorf education through the use of Waldorf principles in home
life
3. Meeting the Needs of the Community
The Kindergarten Teacher participates in the activities of the school community, specifically:
- coordinating and
participating in school festivals
- participating in
school outreach events
- working with other
early childhood staff and Faculty to assess the needs for and development
of programmes to meet the needs of families with young children
4. Meeting the Needs of the Faculty
The Kindergarten Teacher participates in the management of the affairs of the school, specifically:
- attending Faculty
meetings (early childhood and full) to address pedagogical, curriculum,
and school management issues
- Supervising and
meeting one hour per week with the assistant teacher
- serving in Faculty
management positions when nominated
- serving on school
committees when nominated
- contributing to
administration and management tasks
- Preparing an annual
procurement plan for teaching material, class repair or improvements…
- abiding by decisions
of the Faculty and the Board of Trustees
- attending the annual
General Assembly meeting
- being available the
last two weeks in August for student interviews, facility preparation and
Faculty meetings as scheduled.
5. Meeting the Needs of the Teacher
The Kindergarten Teacher makes a commitment to self-improvement, specifically:
- working with and
meeting with a mentor
- participating in an
annual self-evaluation and performance appraisal process
- developing
personally through an ongoing study of Anthroposophy
Skills and Qualifications
- At least Diploma in
ECDE
- Certificate/Diploma
in Waldorf/Steiner Teaching Primary (Desirable)
- 2 years’ experience
in classroom teaching.
- Ability to paint and
good in story telling will be an added advantage.
- MUST be registered
with TSC
How to Apply
Submitting your application
Clearly state your current and expected salary in the cover letter
All interested and qualified candidates must submit a CV (with references) and cover letter torecruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke with the email subject ‘Application for Assistant Kindergarten Class Teacher’
Chef Internship
The Chef attached to the school kitchen will perform the following duties and be prepared to assist other staff members of the school wherever called upon:
1. The Kitchen
- Assist the Head Chef
in preparation of tea, snacks and food for the school children, teaching
and non-teaching staff and for parent meetings, sports outings, workshops,
conferences fundraising and other gatherings
- Assist in serving
food for the kindergarten at 12.00
- Serving of food in
the dining to school children or groups being catered in respective meeting
rooms and arranging of the same for meals or snacks
- Thorough cleaning of
the fridges, store, cupboards, cookers, walls and food preparation
surfaces
- Washings of
utensils, equipment, drying and proper storage
- Ensure high hygiene
standard at all times
- Any other general
work as and when assigned by the head chef
In addition to these duties:
2. Other areas
- Laundry
- Ironing
3. Cleaning of classrooms and verandas daily and windows on a weekly basis as assigned to you
4. Assist in preparations, arranging and cleaning up before, during and after school events, meetings, festivals and other activities as requested.
5. May be requested to assist in the school bus duty
Skills Required
- Must be dependable,
responsible, honest and hard working
- Must be able to
follow directions
- Must have good
interpersonal skills to get along with other people
- Must be able to make
simple meals and snacks.
- Must be able to
safely use cooking utensils and appliances.
Education: Diploma in Food & Beverage Certificate or equivalentNB: Should be ready to start immediately
If interested urgently send cover letter and CV torecruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke
