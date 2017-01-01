Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Waldorf School, Kenya

Nairobi Waldorf School



Job Title: Assistant Kindergarten Class Teacher



Reporting to: Faculty Chair, Nairobi Waldorf Schools



Deadline for application: Open Until Filled



Background: The Nairobi Waldorf School was founded in 1992. What our school has to offer through Waldorf education is as relevant as ever, with the increasing demand of modern life and its related social, political and economic issues, all of which require creative solutions.





Our school has established a nurturing and growing community, which shares the simple vision of raising our children holistically in true consciousness and love, with the goal of enabling them to contribute towards establishing a more peaceful and sustainable Kenya and Global community.





Responsibilities



1. Meeting the Needs of the Children



The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for developing and presenting curriculum in accordance with the principles and methods of Waldorf education, specifically:

preparing a school-year calendar

preparing and presenting daily lesson plans for children ages 4 to 6, including the use of story time with puppetry, a short circle including finger-play…and a healthy snack

guiding student activities and providing on-going support

assessing and responding to the evolving needs of the children in the class

preparing, completing and compiling children’s progress report in a well structure and timely manner for the Administrative Assistant to file them

providing and maintaining a healthy, home-like environment both inside and in the school garden

when on duty, ensure that students who are not picked up in a timely manner are well cared for, for their duration on the school grounds; while making sure that repetitive cases are handled so that children staying on school grounds after pickup time remains exceptional

The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for forming and maintaining a healthy social life in the class, specifically:

introducing students and their families to Waldorf education

interviewing prospective students and their families to assess the appropriateness of Waldorf education for the student and to convey an understanding of the principles and methods of Waldorf education to parents

2. Meeting the Needs of the Families



The Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for incorporating the students’ families into the school life, specifically:

educating parents about early childhood development

Gathering and distributing to parents pertinent articles that support and elaborate Waldorf early childhood development and philosophy

addressing parent questions and concerns regarding parenting and child development

planning and conducting at least 3 parent meetings during the school year, to include craft or artistic activities and study of a book, article, or relevant topics

Helping parents form and conduct groups to study the principles of Waldorf education and the needs of children

facilitating the support of Waldorf education through the use of Waldorf principles in home life

3. Meeting the Needs of the Community



The Kindergarten Teacher participates in the activities of the school community, specifically:

coordinating and participating in school festivals

participating in school outreach events

working with other early childhood staff and Faculty to assess the needs for and development of programmes to meet the needs of families with young children

4. Meeting the Needs of the Faculty



The Kindergarten Teacher participates in the management of the affairs of the school, specifically:

attending Faculty meetings (early childhood and full) to address pedagogical, curriculum, and school management issues

Supervising and meeting one hour per week with the assistant teacher

serving in Faculty management positions when nominated

serving on school committees when nominated

contributing to administration and management tasks

Preparing an annual procurement plan for teaching material, class repair or improvements…

abiding by decisions of the Faculty and the Board of Trustees

attending the annual General Assembly meeting

being available the last two weeks in August for student interviews, facility preparation and Faculty meetings as scheduled.

5. Meeting the Needs of the Teacher



The Kindergarten Teacher makes a commitment to self-improvement, specifically:

working with and meeting with a mentor

participating in an annual self-evaluation and performance appraisal process

developing personally through an ongoing study of Anthroposophy

Skills and Qualifications

At least Diploma in ECDE

Certificate/Diploma in Waldorf/Steiner Teaching Primary (Desirable)

2 years’ experience in classroom teaching.

Ability to paint and good in story telling will be an added advantage.

MUST be registered with TSC

How to Apply



Submitting your application



Clearly state your current and expected salary in the cover letter



with the email subject ‘Application for Assistant Kindergarten Class Teacher’

Chef Internship



The Chef attached to the school kitchen will perform the following duties and be prepared to assist other staff members of the school wherever called upon:



1. The Kitchen

Assist the Head Chef in preparation of tea, snacks and food for the school children, teaching and non-teaching staff and for parent meetings, sports outings, workshops, conferences fundraising and other gatherings

Assist in serving food for the kindergarten at 12.00

Serving of food in the dining to school children or groups being catered in respective meeting rooms and arranging of the same for meals or snacks

Thorough cleaning of the fridges, store, cupboards, cookers, walls and food preparation surfaces

Washings of utensils, equipment, drying and proper storage

Ensure high hygiene standard at all times

Any other general work as and when assigned by the head chef

In addition to these duties:



2. Other areas

Laundry

Ironing

3. Cleaning of classrooms and verandas daily and windows on a weekly basis as assigned to you



4. Assist in preparations, arranging and cleaning up before, during and after school events, meetings, festivals and other activities as requested.



5. May be requested to assist in the school bus duty



Skills Required

Must be dependable, responsible, honest and hard working

Must be able to follow directions

Must have good interpersonal skills to get along with other people

Must be able to make simple meals and snacks.

Must be able to safely use cooking utensils and appliances.

Education:



If interested urgently send cover letter and CV to

Diploma in Food & Beverage Certificate or equivalent

If interested urgently send cover letter and CV to recruitment@nairobiwaldorfschool.ac.ke

NB: