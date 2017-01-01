Jobs and Vacancies in Masaba Services Kenya

Job Vacancy: Project Co-ordinator

At Masaba Services we pride in offering customers with services that they can rely on for stable network operations.

We ensure our teams follow best practices in project implementation and strive to meet this quality services in time.

Roles and Responsibilities

· Manage and maintain the Masaba Monitoring systems.

· Fault handling and escalation (identifying and responding to faults on systems and networks, liaising with 3rd party customers, handling escalation through to resolution).

· Assisting the engineers in Provisioning (IP assignment, core network configuration, DNS setup, monitoring, leased lines, customer backup and other customer network services).

· Co-ordinate server build and installs, application upgrades, network equipment build and installation.

· Conduct customer on boarding process

· Ensuring that the field engineers deliver quality installations, deployment/Support and maintain within the set timelines.

· Assist engineers avoid repeat works due to technical failure occurrences or poor work done.

· Maintain proper documentation and evaluation of reports

· Proper allocation of engineers/ teams.

· Advising the management on the Project progress and any changes introduced.

· Experience in working with a NOC team

Requirements:

· At least 1 year experience in telecomm industry in NOC is a MUST.

· Degree/Diploma in Project management/ Business Administration.

· Diploma in telecommunications is an added advantage.

· Ability to work effectively under pressure, minimum supervision to deliver desired results

· He/she should be able to deliver desired results at any given time.

· Must be available immediately.

· Must be flexible to handle assignment outside Nairobi.

· Preferably 28 years and above

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of resume to info@masabaservices.com by 15th January 2017 with the Job title "PROJECT CO-ORDINATOR" as the email subject.





Job Vacancy: Telecommunication Technician

Roles and responsibilities;

· Installing, supporting and configuring of WiMAX.

· Pulling cables, splicing and installation of Fiber.

· Router configuration and LAN set up.

· Survey of all technologies; Microwave, E1, WiMAX and Fiber.

· AR-internet configuration

· Fiber works experience is a MUST

· Experience in working with a NOC team

Requirements:

· At least 1 year experience in telecomm industry.

· Degree/Diploma in telecommunications.

· Experience in AutoCAD will be an added advantage.

· Ability to work effectively under pressure, minimum supervision to deliver desired results

· He/she should be able to deliver desired results at any given time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of resume to info@masabaservices.com by 15th January 2017 with the Job title "TELECOMUNICATION TECHNICIAN" as the email subject.





Job Vacancy: Business Development Manager

Salary: 40K – 60K

Roles and Responsibilities

Sales

· Maintaining and developing profitable relationships in allotted accounts.

· Ensuring incremental growth the overall portfolio revenue through sale of additional links and upgrade of existing links.

· Managing the customer relationship by ensuring regular service review meetings with the customers to identify opportunities for growth, challenges they are facing and general market intelligence.

· Ensuring overall retention of the accounts portfolio.

· Preparing Quotations, Tenders and sourcing for client requirements according to specifications

Developing proposals with Technical Team in response to client RFPs

· Negotiating and closing sales deals agreements with clients

Finance

· Following up on behalf of client with Finance team on all matters related to the account (Invoices, credit notes, statements, Purchase Order etc.).

· Making follow-up with client to ensure that account is current /updated in terms of payment.

Service Delivery

· Following up with the service delivery team to ensure all requests made in the client accounts (deployments, surveys) are dealt with within the stipulated service level agreements (SLA’s ).

· Liaising with the Project manager to ensure all deployments projects to be initiated by a detailed project plan from the project manager to the client and regular updates provided to the customer.

· Communicating Clients expectations to Project Managers throughout the lifecycle of the project.

Marketing

· Organizing Marketing activities to increase company visibility, network, and as appreciation forums to our clientele.

Competencies

· Professionalism

· Conceptual analytical and evaluative skills to conduct independent research and analysis.

· Ability to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and recommendations.

· Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations.

· Planning & Organizing: Demonstrated planning and organizational skills and ability to coordinate the work of others, work to tight deadlines and handle multiple concurrent projects/activities. Ability to work under pressure, applying contingency measures to adjust plans and resources effectively.

· Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

· Client Orientation: Considers all those to whom services are provided to be “clients” and seeks to see things from clients’ point of view; establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions.

Education

· Master’s/degree in business or public administration, information technology, Marketing, or related area.

· Certificate/Diploma in Information technology.

Work Experience

· MUST have a minimum of seven (2) years of progressively responsible experience in telecommunications.

· Experience in working in a multifaceted organization is desirable.

· Experience with private sector partnerships are highly desirable.

· At least 27 years and above

How to Apply

To be considered your application must submitted via email to info@masabaservices.com and to be received by 15th January 2017 and addressed to: Human Resource.