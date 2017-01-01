Jobs and Vacancies in Kitale Golf Club, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Kitale Golf Club, KenyaJobs and Careers 04:54
Kitale golf club is a private members club that provides catering, social amenities and facilities in form of sports and entertainment for the benefit of its members.
The club is seeking to recruit qualified professional persons in the following positions:
Position: Club Secretary / General Manager
Ref: REC/CLUB MANAGE R/2017-01-001
Requirement
· A degree in relevant field.
· Practical experience in catering industry
· Good communication skills including social media.
· More than 5 years’ experience in hotel industry in managerial position.
Position: Food and Beverage Manager
Ref: REC/F&B MANAGER/2017-01-002
Requirement
· Diploma in hotel management or advanced certificate in food and beverage management from Utalii collage or any other recognized hospitality institution.
· Degree in hotel management will be an added advantage.
· Should have at least 2 years working experience.
· Skills and knowledge in Point of sale system.
Position: Security Officer
Ref: REC/SECURITY OFFICER 12017-01-003
Requirement
· 15 years’ experience in security operations.
· Certificate in relevant field
· Skills in conducting investigation.
· Computing /office technology.
· Good Communication skull command in English and Kiswahili
Interested candidates should send applications, CV and relevant academic testimonials so as to reach on or before 8th February 2017
Envelopes should clearly indicate Ref No’s applied
Hard copies to be sent to:
Kitale Golf Club
P.O. Box 30
30200 Kitale
Kitale Golf Club
P.O. Box 30
30200 Kitale
Or Soft copy to be sent by email to: ktlclub@rocketmail.com. Subject is the Ref No.