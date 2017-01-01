Jobs and Vacancies in Kitale Golf Club, Kenya

Kitale golf club is a private members club that provides catering, social amenities and facilities in form of sports and entertainment for the benefit of its members.

The club is seeking to recruit qualified professional persons in the following positions:

Position: Club Secretary / General Manager





Ref: REC/CLUB MANAGE R/2017-01-001





Requirement

· A degree in relevant field.

· Practical experience in catering industry

· Good communication skills including social media.

· More than 5 years’ experience in hotel industry in managerial position.





Position: Food and Beverage Manager





Ref: REC/F&B MANAGER/2017-01-002





Requirement

· Diploma in hotel management or advanced certificate in food and beverage management from Utalii collage or any other recognized hospitality institution.

· Degree in hotel management will be an added advantage.

· Should have at least 2 years working experience.

· Skills and knowledge in Point of sale system.





Position: Security Officer





Ref: REC/SECURITY OFFICER 12017-01-003





Requirement

· 15 years’ experience in security operations.

· Certificate in relevant field

· Skills in conducting investigation.

· Computing /office technology.

· Good Communication skull command in English and Kiswahili

Interested candidates should send applications, CV and relevant academic testimonials so as to reach on or before 8th February 2017

Envelopes should clearly indicate Ref No’s applied

Hard copies to be sent to:

Kitale Golf Club

P.O. Box 30

30200 Kitale