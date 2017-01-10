Jobs and Vacancies in BlueCherry Telecom Ltd Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in BlueCherry Telecom Ltd KenyaJobs and Careers 05:33
We are specialists in servicing the needs of small to medium businesses and Residential Clients across Kenya.
We currently need to fill the following positions.
Job Title: ISP Corporate Account Manager
1 Position
Summary: The ISP Corporate Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Enterprise Business Unit.
The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets, mostly in our Fiber Ready Buildings.
The candidate must have experience in selling complete solutions such as Internet Services, MPLS, E1, Managed Internet Service (MIS), Point to Point Connectivity, Collocation and Cloud services
Job Description
- Expand sales to
SME’S, Corporates and Government Accounts in your region.
- Achieve allocated
sales and revenue targets.
- Close customer sales
in assigned accounts and support lead generation process to build a sales
pipeline.
- Provide consultation
on marketing and strategic planning of future projects.
Skills
- Good knowledge of
ISP business
- Exposure in handling
SME’S, Corporate and Government Accounts
- Sound experience in
Selling ISP solutions.
- Highly driven person
with exceptional selling ability
- Excellent verbal and
written communication including presentation skills
- Ability to develop
and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.
- Exceptional
Communication Skills required in English.
Education and Experience
- Must have 1+ years
in IT solution & ISP business selling
- First degree a must.
- Basic Network Skills
required.
It also helps if you are:-
- Available
immediately
- Able to deal with difficult
clients or customers
Job Title: ISP Retail Account Manager
2 Positions
Summary: The ISP Retail Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Retail Business Unit.
The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets to Home users in our Fiber Ready Estates.
The candidate must have experience in selling GPON/HFC internet broadband to home users.
Job Description
- Expand sales to mass
market retail users in your assigned region.
- Visit and sign up
clients in their houses if requested.
- Achieve allocated
sales and revenue targets.
- Recruit &
Supervise sales agents working under you.
- Provide daily,
weekly & monthly reports on Mass Market Sales in your assigned region.
Skills
- Good knowledge of
ISP business
- Exposure in selling
Internet Products to the mass market.
- Sound experience in
Selling ISP solutions.
- Highly driven person
with exceptional selling ability
- Excellent verbal and
written communication including presentation skills
- Ability to develop
and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.
Education and Experience
- Must have 2+ years
selling Internet Services to Homes by GPON/HFC
- First degree a not
required, but will be an added advantage.
- Basic Network Skills
required.
It also helps if you are:-
- Available
immediately
- Able to deal with
difficult clients or customers
Job Title: Network Support Intern
3 Positions
Essential Duties
- Assist in
establishing networking environment by designing system configuration,
directing system installation, defining, documenting, and enforcing system
standards;
- Assist in
undertaking network fault investigations in local and wide area
environments
- Attend to client
site visits that require physical presence in client house.
Education and Experience
- Student currently
taking Bsc Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering preferably in
the final year of study.
- CCNA/CCNP holders
preferred
It also helps if you are:
- Available
immediately
Application Procedure
Interested Candidates should send their detailed CV’s with Supporting Documents, together with an Application Letter Clearly stating Expected Salary to careers@bluecherry.co.ke not later than 10th January 2017.
We do not accept physical applications, so please send your CV by email only.
Positions are available immediately so do not apply if you are not available for immediate deployment.