Jobs and Vacancies in BlueCherry Telecom Ltd Kenya

About Us: BlueCherry Telecom  Limited is a fully independent Telecoms service provider. 

We are specialists in servicing the needs of small to medium businesses and Residential Clients across Kenya. 

We currently need to fill the following positions. 

Job Title: ISP Corporate Account Manager

1 Position

Summary: The ISP Corporate Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Enterprise Business Unit. 

The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets, mostly in our Fiber Ready Buildings. 

The candidate must have experience in selling complete solutions such as Internet Services, MPLS, E1, Managed Internet Service (MIS), Point to Point Connectivity, Collocation and Cloud services

Job Description
  • Expand sales to SME’S, Corporates and Government Accounts in your region.
  • Achieve allocated sales and revenue targets.
  • Close customer sales in assigned accounts and support lead generation process to build a sales pipeline.
  • Provide consultation on marketing and strategic planning of future projects.
Skills
  • Good knowledge of ISP business
  • Exposure in handling SME’S, Corporate and Government Accounts
  • Sound experience in Selling ISP solutions.
  • Highly driven person with exceptional selling ability
  • Excellent verbal and written communication including presentation skills
  • Ability to develop and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.
  • Exceptional Communication Skills required in English.
 Education and Experience
  • Must have 1+ years in IT solution & ISP business selling
  • First degree a must.
  • Basic Network Skills required.
It also helps if you are:-
  • Available immediately
  • Able to deal with difficult clients or customers
Job Title: ISP Retail Account Manager

2 Positions

Summary: The ISP Retail  Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Retail Business Unit. 

The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets to Home users in our Fiber Ready Estates. 

The candidate must have experience in selling GPON/HFC internet broadband to home users. 

Job Description
  • Expand sales to mass market retail users in your assigned region.
  • Visit and sign up clients in their houses if requested.
  • Achieve allocated sales and revenue targets.
  • Recruit & Supervise sales agents working under you. 
  • Provide daily, weekly & monthly reports on Mass Market Sales in your assigned region.
Skills
  • Good knowledge of ISP business
  • Exposure in selling Internet Products to the mass market.
  • Sound experience in Selling ISP solutions.
  • Highly driven person with exceptional selling ability
  • Excellent verbal and written communication including presentation skills
  • Ability to develop and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.
Education and Experience
  • Must have 2+ years selling Internet Services to Homes by GPON/HFC
  • First degree a not required, but will be an added advantage. 
  • Basic Network Skills required.
It also helps if you are:-
  • Available immediately
  • Able to deal with difficult clients or customers
Job Title: Network Support Intern 

3 Positions

Essential Duties
  • Assist in establishing networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation, defining, documenting, and enforcing system standards;
  • Assist in undertaking network fault investigations in local and wide area environments
  • Attend to client site visits that require physical presence in client house.
Education and Experience
  • Student currently taking Bsc Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering preferably in the final year of study.
  • CCNA/CCNP holders preferred
It also helps if you are:
  • Available immediately
Application Procedure
 
Interested Candidates should send their detailed CV’s with Supporting Documents, together with an Application Letter Clearly stating Expected Salary to careers@bluecherry.co.ke not later than 10th January 2017.  

We do not accept physical applications, so please send your CV by email only. 

Positions are available immediately so do not apply if you are not available for immediate deployment.

   

