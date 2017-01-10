Jobs and Vacancies in BlueCherry Telecom Ltd Kenya

About Us: BlueCherry Telecom Limited is a fully independent Telecoms service provider.





We are specialists in servicing the needs of small to medium businesses and Residential Clients across Kenya.





We currently need to fill the following positions.



Job Title: ISP Corporate Account Manager





1 Position





Summary: The ISP Corporate Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Enterprise Business Unit.





The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets, mostly in our Fiber Ready Buildings.





The candidate must have experience in selling complete solutions such as Internet Services, MPLS, E1, Managed Internet Service (MIS), Point to Point Connectivity, Collocation and Cloud services



Job Description

Expand sales to SME’S, Corporates and Government Accounts in your region.

Achieve allocated sales and revenue targets.

Close customer sales in assigned accounts and support lead generation process to build a sales pipeline.

Provide consultation on marketing and strategic planning of future projects.

Skills

Good knowledge of ISP business

Exposure in handling SME’S, Corporate and Government Accounts

Sound experience in Selling ISP solutions.

Highly driven person with exceptional selling ability

Excellent verbal and written communication including presentation skills

Ability to develop and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.

Exceptional Communication Skills required in English.

Education and Experience

Must have 1+ years in IT solution & ISP business selling

First degree a must.

Basic Network Skills required.

It also helps if you are:-

Available immediately

Able to deal with difficult clients or customers

Job Title: ISP Retail Account Manager





2 Positions



Summary: The ISP Retail Account Manager is a position working under the General Manager to support the sales process in our Retail Business Unit.





The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving the allocated sales targets to Home users in our Fiber Ready Estates.





The candidate must have experience in selling GPON/HFC internet broadband to home users.



Job Description

Expand sales to mass market retail users in your assigned region.

Visit and sign up clients in their houses if requested.

Achieve allocated sales and revenue targets.

Recruit & Supervise sales agents working under you.

Provide daily, weekly & monthly reports on Mass Market Sales in your assigned region.

Skills

Good knowledge of ISP business

Exposure in selling Internet Products to the mass market.

Sound experience in Selling ISP solutions.

Highly driven person with exceptional selling ability

Excellent verbal and written communication including presentation skills

Ability to develop and sustain good working relationships with people at all levels.

Education and Experience

Must have 2+ years selling Internet Services to Homes by GPON/HFC

First degree a not required, but will be an added advantage.

Basic Network Skills required.

It also helps if you are:-

Available immediately

Able to deal with difficult clients or customers

Job Title: Network Support Intern





3 Positions



Essential Duties

Assist in establishing networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation, defining, documenting, and enforcing system standards;

Assist in undertaking network fault investigations in local and wide area environments

Attend to client site visits that require physical presence in client house.

Education and Experience

Student currently taking Bsc Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering preferably in the final year of study.

CCNA/CCNP holders preferred

It also helps if you are:

Available immediately

Application Procedure



careers@bluecherry.co.ke not later than 10th January 2017. Interested Candidates should send their detailed CV’s with Supporting Documents, together with an Application Letter Clearly stating Expected Salary tonot later than 10th January 2017.





We do not accept physical applications, so please send your CV by email only.