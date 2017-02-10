Jobs and Vacancies in Baraka Hospital, Kenya

Baraka Hospital

Are you a passionate healthcare giver?

WE are looking for you!

Baraka Hospital a Private Hospital in Narok looking for  dedicated, passionate staff.
1.       Medical Officer
2.      Theatre Technician
3.      Clinical Officer Anesthetist

Must be registered with relevant regulatory body in Kenya.
Minimum three (3) years’ experience in the respective field.
Email: infokenya@freethechildren.com by 10th February 2017.

For general information on the organization visit our website: WE.org

   

