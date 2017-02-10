Jobs and Vacancies in Baraka Hospital, Kenya

Baraka Hospital





Baraka Hospital a Private Hospital in Narok looking for dedicated, passionate staff.

1. Medical Officer

2. Theatre Technician

3. Clinical Officer Anesthetist





Must be registered with relevant regulatory body in Kenya.

Minimum three (3) years’ experience in the respective field.

Email: infokenya@freethechildren.com by 10th February 2017.