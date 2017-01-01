Jobs and Vacancies in Al-Yusra Restaurant, Nairobi, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Al-Yusra Restaurant, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 05:34
Job Title: Security Guard
Direct Report: None
Location / Unit: City Centre Branch
Reports to: Security Supervisor
Job Purpose: To provide security at the restaurant by protect the restaurant property, customers and employees. Upholding safety, enforcing rules and responding to security problems within the restaurant.
They will also be responsible for maintaining high visibility presence to prevent any illegal and inappropriate activities that may interfere with the smooth operations of the restaurant.
Main Responsibilities
- Protect company’s
property and staff by maintaining a safe and secure environment.
- Observe for signs of
crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.
- Act lawfully in
direct defense of life or property.
- Apprehend criminals
and evict violators.
- Take accurate notes
of unusual occurrences.
- Report in detail any
suspicious incidents.
- Patrol randomly or
regularly building and perimeter.
- Monitor and control
access at building entrances and vehicle gates.
- Watch alarm systems
or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.
- Call police or fire
departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of
unauthorized persons.
- Perform first aid in
case of any injury.
- Perform any other
duties as directed by management.
Key Performance Indicators of this Position
- Maintaining a safe
and secure environment within the restaurant at all times.
- Continuously
observance for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.
- Acting lawfully in
direct defense of life or property within the restaurant.
- Timely apprehension
of criminals and evicting violators.
- Take accurate notes
and keeping up to date records of unusual occurrences.
- Immediately report
in detail any suspicious incidents.
- Patrol randomly or
regularly around and within the restaurant building and perimeter.
- Monitor and control
access at building entrances and vehicle gates.
- Keenly and constantly
watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency
equipment.
- Immediately call
police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence
of unauthorized persons.
- Perform first aid in
case of any injury.
- Alertness and
vigilance.
- Flexibility.
Academic Qualifications & Experience
- Certificate/Diploma/
in security management/ criminal studies from a recognized institution
- At least two years’
relevant working experience in similar role
- Certificate of good
conduct
Job / Functional Skills
- Ability to work
efficiently under pressure
- Attention to details
- Ability to work long
hours
- Flexibility to work
in alternate shifts
- Communication skills
- Interpersonal skills
- People management
- Keen and vigilant
How to Apply
Interested persons should send their application letter and an updated CV to hr@alyusrakenya.com clearly indicating the position and DESIRED SALARY NOT later than 15th January 2017.
Job Title: Team Leader / Floor Supervisor
Direct Report:Stewards, Waiters / Waitresses
Location / Unit:City Centre Branch
Reports to: Service Officer
Job Purpose: To oversee the smooth running of the Restaurant, and all other Food and Beverage outlets.
They will also be in-charge of the daily operations of the Waiters / Waitresses and Stewards, while maintaining the set standards for guests’ satisfaction, quality assurance and asset protection
Main Responsibilities
- In charge of all
junior staff working within his/her section including Waiters, Waitresses
and Stewards.
- Training of waiters
in the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge
and top class service techniques.
- Tasking staff
working under him /her by coming up with the outlets opening and closing
duties and distributing each among staff.
- Recommends staffing
requirements in the restaurant.
- Ensures the
restaurant is clean at all times including all the windows, wall hangings
and drinks cabinets.
- Inspects the food
before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and
quantity.
- Arranges and holds
briefings on a daily basis before service.
- Ensures the safety
and proper use of all the equipment within the restaurant including
Television sets, fridges, computers and all other electronics.
- Ensure all plants
are watered and are in good conditions.
- Check service staff
uniforms and general grooming and ensure all uniform requirements are met.
- Check table
symmetry, tilting and alignment in all stations.
- Reports any repairs
to the management for necessary action.
- Ensure the utmost
cleanliness of the restrooms, and fill in the hourly washroom checklists
after inspection.
- Update the timetable
and daily shift allocations.
- Handle all customer
complaints using the 4 step procedure.
- Report all kinds of
disciplinary issues .i.e. lateness, absconding, theft, insubordination and
any other gross misconduct
Key Performance Indicators of this Position
- Constantly monitor
performance of all staff working under his/her section including Waiters,
Waitresses and Stewards.
- Trained waiters in
the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge and
top class service techniques.
- Daily allocation of
tasks to junior staff by coming up with the outlets opening and closing
duties and distributing each among staff.
- Accurate and up to
date record of the restaurant inventory including chairs, tables, cutlery,
crockery and crystals.
- Forecast and develop
quarterly staffing plan for the restaurant.
- Monitor daily
cleaning of the restaurant including all the windows, wall hangings and
drinks cabinet.
- Inspects the food
before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and
quantity.
- Arranges and holds
briefings on a daily basis before service.
- Safety and proper
use of all the equipment within the restaurant including Television sets,
fridges, computers and all other electronics.
- Safe custody for all
restaurant keys and the restaurant safety.
- Take necessary
action on reported repair and maintenances needs within 24 hours.
Job / Functional Skills
- Ability to work efficiently
under pressure
- Analytical skills
and attention to details
- Leadership and
integrity
- Good communication
skills
- Interpersonal skills
and team spirit
- Supervisory and
people management skills
- Conflict resolution
skills
- Passion for customer
service and staff motivation
- Good computer skills
Academic Qualifications & Experience
- Diploma/Degree in
Food and Beverage service and sales or Service Advanced from a recognized
institution
- Two years’ work
experience on supervisory level in a restaurant set up
Interested persons should send their application letter and an updated CV to hr@alyusrakenya.com clearly indicating the position and DESIRED SALARY NOT later than 15th January 2017.