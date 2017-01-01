Jobs and Vacancies in Al-Yusra Restaurant, Nairobi, Kenya

Al-Yusra Restaurant
 
Job Title: Security Guard
 
Direct Report: None
 
Location / Unit: City Centre Branch
 
Reports to: Security Supervisor
 
Job Purpose: To provide security at the restaurant by protect the restaurant property, customers and employees. Upholding safety, enforcing rules and responding to security problems within the restaurant. 

They will also be responsible for maintaining high visibility presence to prevent any illegal and inappropriate activities that may interfere with the smooth operations of the restaurant.

Main Responsibilities
  • Protect company’s property and staff by maintaining a safe and secure environment.
  • Observe for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.
  • Act lawfully in direct defense of life or property.
  • Apprehend criminals and evict violators.
  • Take accurate notes of unusual occurrences.
  • Report in detail any suspicious incidents.
  • Patrol randomly or regularly building and perimeter.
  • Monitor and control access at building entrances and vehicle gates.
  • Watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.
  • Call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons.
  • Perform first aid in case of any injury.
  • Perform any other duties as directed by management.
Key Performance Indicators of this Position
  • Maintaining a safe and secure environment within the restaurant at all times.
  • Continuously observance for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.
  • Acting lawfully in direct defense of life or property within the restaurant.
  • Timely apprehension of criminals and evicting violators.
  • Take accurate notes and keeping up to date records of unusual occurrences.
  • Immediately report in detail any suspicious incidents.
  • Patrol randomly or regularly around and within the restaurant building and perimeter.
  • Monitor and control access at building entrances and vehicle gates.
  • Keenly and constantly watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.
  • Immediately call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons.
  • Perform first aid in case of any injury.
  • Alertness and vigilance.
  • Flexibility.
Academic Qualifications & Experience
  • Certificate/Diploma/ in security management/ criminal studies from a recognized institution
  • At least two years’ relevant working experience in similar role
  • Certificate of good conduct
Job / Functional Skills
  • Ability to work efficiently under pressure
  • Attention to details
  • Ability to work long hours
  • Flexibility to work in alternate shifts
  • Communication skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • People management
  • Keen and vigilant
How to Apply
Interested persons should send their application letter and an updated CV to hr@alyusrakenya.com clearly indicating the position and DESIRED SALARY NOT later than 15th January 2017.


Job Title: Team Leader / Floor Supervisor
 
Direct Report:Stewards, Waiters / Waitresses
 
Location / Unit:City Centre Branch
 
Reports to: Service Officer

Job Purpose: To oversee the smooth running of the Restaurant, and all other Food and Beverage outlets. 


They will also be in-charge of the daily operations of the Waiters / Waitresses and Stewards, while maintaining the set standards for guests’ satisfaction, quality assurance and asset protection

Main Responsibilities
  • In charge of all junior staff working within his/her section including Waiters, Waitresses and Stewards.
  • Training of waiters in the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge and top class service techniques.
  • Tasking staff working under him /her by coming up with the outlets opening and closing duties and distributing each among staff.
  • Recommends staffing requirements in the restaurant.
  • Ensures the restaurant is clean at all times including all the windows, wall hangings and drinks cabinets.
  • Inspects the food before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and quantity.
  • Arranges and holds briefings on a daily basis before service.
  • Ensures the safety and proper use of all the equipment within the restaurant including Television sets, fridges, computers and all other electronics.
  • Ensure all plants are watered and are in good conditions.
  • Check service staff uniforms and general grooming and ensure all uniform requirements are met.
  • Check table symmetry, tilting and alignment in all stations.
  • Reports any repairs to the management for necessary action.
  • Ensure the utmost cleanliness of the restrooms, and fill in the hourly washroom checklists after inspection.
  • Update the timetable and daily shift allocations.
  • Handle all customer complaints using the 4 step procedure.
  • Report all kinds of disciplinary issues .i.e. lateness, absconding, theft, insubordination and any other gross misconduct
Key Performance Indicators of this Position
  • Constantly monitor performance of all staff working under his/her section including Waiters, Waitresses and Stewards.
  • Trained waiters in the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge and top class service techniques.
  • Daily allocation of tasks to junior staff by coming up with the outlets opening and closing duties and distributing each among staff.
  • Accurate and up to date record of the restaurant inventory including chairs, tables, cutlery, crockery and crystals.
  • Forecast and develop quarterly staffing plan for the restaurant.
  • Monitor daily cleaning of the restaurant including all the windows, wall hangings and drinks cabinet.
  • Inspects the food before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and quantity.
  • Arranges and holds briefings on a daily basis before service.
  • Safety and proper use of all the equipment within the restaurant including Television sets, fridges, computers and all other electronics.
  • Safe custody for all restaurant keys and the restaurant safety.
  • Take necessary action on reported repair and maintenances needs within 24 hours.
Job / Functional Skills
  • Ability to work efficiently under pressure
  • Analytical skills and attention to details
  • Leadership and integrity
  • Good communication skills
  • Interpersonal skills and team spirit
  • Supervisory and people management skills
  • Conflict resolution skills
  • Passion for customer service and staff motivation
  • Good computer skills
Academic Qualifications & Experience
  • Diploma/Degree in Food and Beverage service and sales or Service Advanced from a recognized institution
  • Two years’ work experience on supervisory level in a restaurant set up
How to Apply

