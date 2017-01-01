Jobs and Vacancies in Al-Yusra Restaurant, Nairobi, Kenya

Al-Yusra Restaurant



Job Title: Security Guard



Direct Report : None



Location / Unit: City Centre Branch



Reports to: Security Supervisor



Job Purpose: To provide security at the restaurant by protect the restaurant property, customers and employees. Upholding safety, enforcing rules and responding to security problems within the restaurant.





They will also be responsible for maintaining high visibility presence to prevent any illegal and inappropriate activities that may interfere with the smooth operations of the restaurant.



Main Responsibilities

Protect company’s property and staff by maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Observe for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.

Act lawfully in direct defense of life or property.

Apprehend criminals and evict violators.

Take accurate notes of unusual occurrences.

Report in detail any suspicious incidents.

Patrol randomly or regularly building and perimeter.

Monitor and control access at building entrances and vehicle gates.

Watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.

Call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons.

Perform first aid in case of any injury.

Perform any other duties as directed by management.

Key Performance Indicators of this Position

Maintaining a safe and secure environment within the restaurant at all times.

Continuously observance for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.

Acting lawfully in direct defense of life or property within the restaurant.

Timely apprehension of criminals and evicting violators.

Take accurate notes and keeping up to date records of unusual occurrences.

Immediately report in detail any suspicious incidents.

Patrol randomly or regularly around and within the restaurant building and perimeter.

Monitor and control access at building entrances and vehicle gates.

Keenly and constantly watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.

Immediately call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons.

Perform first aid in case of any injury.

Alertness and vigilance.

Flexibility.

Academic Qualifications & Experience

Certificate/Diploma/ in security management/ criminal studies from a recognized institution

At least two years’ relevant working experience in similar role

Certificate of good conduct

Job / Functional Skills

Ability to work efficiently under pressure

Attention to details

Ability to work long hours

Flexibility to work in alternate shifts

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

People management

Keen and vigilant

How to Apply

Interested persons should send their application letter and an updated CV to hr@alyusrakenya.com clearly indicating the position and DESIRED SALARY NOT later than 15th January 2017.









Job Title: Team Leader / Floor Supervisor



Direct Report: Stewards, Waiters / Waitresses



Location / Unit: City Centre Branch



Reports to: Service Officer



Job Purpose: To oversee the smooth running of the Restaurant, and all other Food and Beverage outlets.









They will also be in-charge of the daily operations of the Waiters / Waitresses and Stewards, while maintaining the set standards for guests’ satisfaction, quality assurance and asset protection



Main Responsibilities

In charge of all junior staff working within his/her section including Waiters, Waitresses and Stewards.

Training of waiters in the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge and top class service techniques.

Tasking staff working under him /her by coming up with the outlets opening and closing duties and distributing each among staff.

Recommends staffing requirements in the restaurant.

Ensures the restaurant is clean at all times including all the windows, wall hangings and drinks cabinets.

Inspects the food before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and quantity.

Arranges and holds briefings on a daily basis before service.

Ensures the safety and proper use of all the equipment within the restaurant including Television sets, fridges, computers and all other electronics.

Ensure all plants are watered and are in good conditions.

Check service staff uniforms and general grooming and ensure all uniform requirements are met.

Check table symmetry, tilting and alignment in all stations.

Reports any repairs to the management for necessary action.

Ensure the utmost cleanliness of the restrooms, and fill in the hourly washroom checklists after inspection.

Update the timetable and daily shift allocations.

Handle all customer complaints using the 4 step procedure.

Report all kinds of disciplinary issues .i.e. lateness, absconding, theft, insubordination and any other gross misconduct

Key Performance Indicators of this Position

Constantly monitor performance of all staff working under his/her section including Waiters, Waitresses and Stewards.

Trained waiters in the use of computerized point of sale system, food and menu knowledge and top class service techniques.

Daily allocation of tasks to junior staff by coming up with the outlets opening and closing duties and distributing each among staff.

Accurate and up to date record of the restaurant inventory including chairs, tables, cutlery, crockery and crystals.

Forecast and develop quarterly staffing plan for the restaurant.

Monitor daily cleaning of the restaurant including all the windows, wall hangings and drinks cabinet.

Inspects the food before it goes to the guest and ensures it is of the right quality and quantity.

Arranges and holds briefings on a daily basis before service.

Safety and proper use of all the equipment within the restaurant including Television sets, fridges, computers and all other electronics.

Safe custody for all restaurant keys and the restaurant safety.

Take necessary action on reported repair and maintenances needs within 24 hours.

Job / Functional Skills

Ability to work efficiently under pressure

Analytical skills and attention to details

Leadership and integrity

Good communication skills

Interpersonal skills and team spirit

Supervisory and people management skills

Conflict resolution skills

Passion for customer service and staff motivation

Good computer skills

Academic Qualifications & Experience

Diploma/Degree in Food and Beverage service and sales or Service Advanced from a recognized institution

Two years’ work experience on supervisory level in a restaurant set up

