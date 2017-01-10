Jobless Kenyan LADY, ROSE MBOGO, stands by roadside with placard requesting for a job (PICs)

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - Rose Mbogo was spotted on a busy highway with a placard requesting for a job on Tuesday morning.





From the placard, she graduated in 2011 with BA in Economics and Communication (Second Class Upper)





After ‘tarmacking’ for five years, she has resorted to this unconventional way of looking for a job in Business Administration or Customer Service.





This bizarre method of looking for jobs seems to be gaining prominence after two such cases were witnessed last year.





