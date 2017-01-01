JACOB JUMA’s brother reveals who killed JACOB JUMA - Most Kenyans were wrong.

Monday January 16, 2017 - New details have emerged about the controversial death of city businessman, Jacob Juma, who was killed in May last year.





A brother of Juma has asked police to investigate billionaire, Jimmy Wanjigi, in connection with Juma’s mysterious murder.





Francis Shiundu Juma, the victim’s elder brother has requested the police to among other things investigate the business relationship between his brother and Wanjigi.





Shiundu also wants the...



