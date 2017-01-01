I’ve a dead man’s switch that if I let go, UHURU will be no more - RAILA on his secret weapon

Monday, January 30, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sensationally claimed that he is holding President Uhuru Kenyatta by the balls with the crucial information that he has against his Government.





Addressing the state of corruption in the country, Raila said he has crucial information about mega corruption scandals in Government some of which have not been exposed; information he said could collapse Jubilee Government permanently if he releases it.





He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to look for him so he can share the Intel with him in order to save Jubilee Government.





“There are more corruption scandals that have not been exposed. Mr. President should actually trace me. I have information that can be very embarrassing to him,” Raila said.





The former PM told Uhuru to always listen to him and take his warnings seriously otherwise, he will lose the battle and the war against corruption.





“I have just been trying to caution him that what is happening in Government in terms of corruption was not good for the country, and instead he goes around and says he is going to humiliate me in the next General Election. I am ready Mr. President for the humiliation because you are the one who will end up very humiliated,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST