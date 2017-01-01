I’ve already won August poll & just waiting to be sworn in - UHURU dashes RAILA’s hopes

..coalition of losers, pose no threat to him because he has beaten them once and will still beat them again in August.





According to the President, beating Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka when they were in Government in 2013 was the hardest task, because this time round he and Deputy President William Ruto are the ones in power.





He promised that he will do everything humanly possible to win the election.





“Beating Raila and his team this year will be very easy because we are the one in power this time around unlike in 2013 when they were the ones in power but still managed to beat them,” Uhuru said.





