It’s over for RAILA as UHURU makes military loyal to him ahead of polls - KDF will not split

Sunday January 15, 2017 - In a move likely to be seen as a scheme to put the Kenyan military into his pocket and have forces remain loyal to him ahead of the highly charged August 8th General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta has enlisted the help of Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe, to help Jubilee achieve its development agenda.





In announcement made through the Kenya Gazette notice, Uhuru appointed Mwathethe to chair the Blue Economy Implementation Committee whose work will be to oversee Jubilee projects for the next six months subject to...



